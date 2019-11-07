Merkel says disagrees with Macron on NATO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects French President Emmanuel Macron’s view that NATO is experiencing “brain death,” saying that such comments are not necessary.

Macron “used drastic words, that is not my view of cooperation in NATO,” says Merkel after talks with visiting chief of the transatlantic defense alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

“I don’t think that such sweeping judgments are necessary, even if we have problems and need to pull together,” she adds.

Stoltenberg meanwhile stresses that “NATO is strong,” adding that the United States and Europe “work together more than we have done for decades.”

Macron’s explosive comments come ahead of a NATO summit in Britain next month.

“You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None,” charged the French president.

— AFP