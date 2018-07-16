Ministers to meet on annexation Tuesday instead of Sunday — reports

Israeli media is reporting that Israel’s caretaker cabinet will likely meet on Tuesday to decide on beginning the process of annexing areas of the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially said he wanted to bring it for a vote at Sunday’s cabinet meeting, but Minister Yariv Levin said Wednesday morning that there were still several bureaucratic hurdles to leap, including “bringing the proposal before the attorney general and letting him consider the matter.”

The Tuesday meeting was first reported by Israel Hayom and later by other outlets. The reports were unsourced.

“It’s a matter of a few days,” Israel Hayom quotes Netanyahu’s bureau saying.

Netanyahu has vowed to push ahead with annexing territories that Israel would keep under the US peace plan unveiled Tuesday, despite international opposition outside the US.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to publicly decide if Netanyahu’s caretaker government will have the power to carry out the move despite not having a mandate to rule.