Some 6.3 million Israelis will be eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll.
Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Most polling stations open across country
Most polling stations across the country have opened as of 7 a.m. Some ballot boxes in smaller towns will only open at 8 a.m.
Most voting stations will close at 10 p.m. (except for those that close earlier), at which point exit polls will be released.
