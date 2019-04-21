National security adviser offers Israeli aid in call with Sri Lankan official

Representatives from the Likud and Yisrael Beytenu parties meet as the first round of coalition talks begin.

The meeting is amiable, but does not resolve the outstanding disagreements on the ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill.

In an official statement, Yisrael Beytenu says the meeting is held “in good spirits,” that the party had presented its demands in various areas, and that the teams agreed to hold another meeting soon.

Likud says it has received a long list of demands, many of which had to do with budgets such as pensions for immigrants, as well as fortifications of structures in the north.

“The issues that remains problematic at this stage is the enlistment law — that has no solution at this stage,” Likud says.

Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman is demanding a Defense Ministry-drafted version of the bill be advanced, while the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties say the proposal must be amended.

The coalition talks are expected to continue in earnest only next week, as the religious parties have declined to hold negotiations during the Passover holiday.