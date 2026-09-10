Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Netanyahu at Western Wall: Iran ‘trying again’ to rearm, but Israel ‘striking Iranian axis’

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:06 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a restaurant in the northern city of Safed, September 9, 2026. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a restaurant in the northern city of Safed, September 9, 2026. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Standing at the Western Wall complex in Jerusalem’s Old City, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Iran is trying to rearm.

“President Trump announced this evening that Iran is attempting to rearm with nuclear weapons,” says Netanyahu in a video released by his office. “This is true.”

“After we destroyed its immediate capability to produce nuclear bombs — in both Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion, it is trying again.”

He pledges that Iran will not attain a nuclear weapon as long as he is in office, and promises that further action against Iran and its allies as well.

“We are striking the Iranian axis,” he says, “delivering heavy blows not only in the Gaza Strip but also in Lebanon. We have destroyed the Beaufort Ridge and are now dealing with the Ali Taher Ridge.”

“More to come,” he concludes.

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