Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Netanyahu-Eisenkot security briefing to take place at 5 p.m.

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:05 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s diplomatic-security briefing will take place at 5 p.m., Netanyahu’s office tells The Times of Israel.

The premier’s office does not provide further details on the meeting, which comes after Eisenkot, the lawmaker tasked with forming a government, pushed to receive regular intelligence updates, amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking escalation against Iran despite opposition from security chiefs.

Netanyahu’s military secretary, Guy Markizeno, is also set to participate in the briefing, which will take place at the premier’s Jerusalem office.

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