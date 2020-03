Netanyahu, Likud ministers pushed for new virus restrictions to apply to Knesset — reports

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed for new restrictions on Israelis’ movements and attendance at work to apply to the Knesset, according to Hebrew media reports.

During a cabinet meeting overnight to approve the emergency measures, Netanyahu, 70, argued that many lawmakers are more at risk from the coronavirus and that not extending workplace restrictions meant to contain the virus to the Knesset could place them at risk, the reports say.

Also reportedly taking this position were Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Communications Minister David Amsalem, both members of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told Netanyahu and the Likud ministers that the government has no authority over the Knesset, citing the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, according to the reports.