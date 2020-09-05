Netanyahu said to promise right to prayer will be safeguarded under any lockdown

Tens of thousands of demonstrators march to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for the country’s authoritarian leader to resign as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko enter their fifth week.

Protests also took place in major cities throughout Belarus, says Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova. Crowd sizes for those protests are not immediately reported, but Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization, says the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.

The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the August 9 presidential vote that election officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 percent support. Protesters say the results were rigged, and some have explained to Associated Press journalists exactly how the fraud took place in their districts.

— AP