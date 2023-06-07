Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Netanyahu slams protesters who covered up memorial stone to his father

7 June 2023, 7:44 pm Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz (R), Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat (L) and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor and chairman of the Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee Kobi Kahlon (2L) at an inauguration ceremony of a new interchange on the Begin expressway named after Benzion Netanyahu, the PM's late father, west of the Beit Hanina Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem, on May 5, 2013. (Kobi Gideon/GPO/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will file a police complaint after protesters covered up a memorial to his late father Benzion Netanyahu with a sign calling the Likud leader a “dictator.”

“Vile people vandalized the memorial in honor of my father today,” says Netanyahu in a statement. “We filed a complaint with the police. The time has come for them to stop trampling on every norm of decency.”

In photos circulating on social media, activists appear to have merely placed a canvas sign on top of the memorial, which sits at a junction in Jerusalem.

The sign reads: “Junction named for the father of the dictator,” adding below it: “The father of a failed and corrupt dictator who has become boycotted in Israel and the world.”

The memorial along the Begin expressway, renaming a junction in honor of the historian, who died in 2012, was unveiled in 2013.

