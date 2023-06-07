Netanyahu slams protesters who covered up memorial stone to his father

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will file a police complaint after protesters covered up a memorial to his late father Benzion Netanyahu with a sign calling the Likud leader a “dictator.”
“Vile people vandalized the memorial in honor of my father today,” says Netanyahu in a statement. “We filed a complaint with the police. The time has come for them to stop trampling on every norm of decency.”
In photos circulating on social media, activists appear to have merely placed a canvas sign on top of the memorial, which sits at a junction in Jerusalem.
The sign reads: “Junction named for the father of the dictator,” adding below it: “The father of a failed and corrupt dictator who has become boycotted in Israel and the world.”
The memorial along the Begin expressway, renaming a junction in honor of the historian, who died in 2012, was unveiled in 2013.
