Netanyahu to lead 10 a.m. discussion on tightening movement restrictions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that Japan will require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including the Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April.

Abe makes the announcement at a government task force on the coronavirus, citing the escalating COVID-19 infections around the world, especially in the US and Europe in recent weeks.

Japan yesterday raised a travel advisory for the US, urging the Japanese citizens not to make nonessential trips to the US.

He says the US recently took similar measures and urged Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan, requiring a 14-day quarantine for entrants.

Abe says the current quarantine requirement is in line with measures taken by other countries, including the US, and shows Japan’s commitment to join international effort to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.

He says Japan will continue to launch “flexible border control measures without hesitation” and urges his ministers to keep their caution levels up high.

— AP