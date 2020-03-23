The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu to lead 10 a.m. discussion on tightening movement restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss further tightening restrictions on movement in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.
Those invited to the video conference meeting are Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Energy minister Yuval Steinitz, and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
Japan to begin quarantining anyone visiting from US
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that Japan will require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including the Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April.
Abe makes the announcement at a government task force on the coronavirus, citing the escalating COVID-19 infections around the world, especially in the US and Europe in recent weeks.
Japan yesterday raised a travel advisory for the US, urging the Japanese citizens not to make nonessential trips to the US.
He says the US recently took similar measures and urged Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan, requiring a 14-day quarantine for entrants.
Abe says the current quarantine requirement is in line with measures taken by other countries, including the US, and shows Japan’s commitment to join international effort to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.
He says Japan will continue to launch “flexible border control measures without hesitation” and urges his ministers to keep their caution levels up high.
Canada, Australia say they won’t send athletes to July 2020 Olympics
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympics, slated to begin in July, may become “inevitable,” after the International Olympic Committee for the first time admitted delaying the games is a possibility.
Meanwhile, Canada’s Olympic committee says it will not send athletes if they are held this summer.
Australia’s Olympic committee tells athletes to prepare for a northern-hemisphere summer Olympics in 2021.
“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,” Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman says.
Trump deploys emergency beds, declaring ‘we’re at war’
US President Donald Trump orders thousands of emergency hospital beds set up at American coronavirus hotspots.
“We’re at war, in a true sense we’re at war,” Trump says as he orders emergency medical stations with 4,000 beds to be deployed to California and other worst-hit areas, including New York and Washington State.
More than a third of Americans are under various forms of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, but the number of infections in the United States has continued to climb.
Highlighting the desperation inside the world’s biggest economy, the mayor of New York says his city is just 10 days away from running out of ventilators.
This comes after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to revive the US economy crashed after receiving zero support from Democrats, further traumatizing investors who are watching stock markets implode worldwide.
