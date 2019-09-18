Netanyahu wants Olmert prosecutor Korb to defend him

Attorney Uri Korb tells Channel 12 he has been asked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to represent him at an upcoming hearing with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over looming fraud indictments.

Korb knows a thing or two about sending politicians up the river, having prosecuted Ehud Olmert earlier this decade.

Some of Netanyahu’s legal team has left him over issues with payment, which the prime minister has attempted to fund via a rich American cousin, to the chagrin of authorities here.

Korb does not say if he will take the job.