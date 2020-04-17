New virus deaths include 3 elderly women in Holon, Hadera and Jerusalem

Among the five new coronavirus deaths is a 76-year-old woman who succumbed at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, the hospital says, adding that she had preexisting illnesses.

A 96-year-old woman also died overnight at the Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera, and an 84-year-old woman died last night at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, according to the medical centers.

Both patients also suffered from preexisting medical conditions, according to the hospitals.