Pandas use lockdown privacy to mate after a decade of trying

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan visits the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhoods of Mea Shearim and Geula, amid reports that those areas have been among the most hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He says police enforcement of the national lockdown “should be determined but sensitive. Police have been given a mission with unprecedented scope. We are on a joint life-saving mission.”

He adds: “I hope we can go forth to freedom after the Passover holiday.”