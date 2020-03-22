PM assails Blue and White, Lapid: They’re trying to bar me with Iranian laws

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacks Blue and White’s plan to replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. “On one hand, they speak of unity and on the other they’re trying to oust the Knesset speaker. That’s not unity.”

He claims Blue and White no. 2 Yair Lapid is “trying, with the help of [Arab MK] Heba Yazbak and the Balad party to pass Iranian laws that will prevent me from running for office, and to carry out [new] elections during the coronavirus.”

He asserts that Blue and White’s conduct will “necessarily lead Israel to a fourth election and we will not be able to care for public health and the lives of Israeli citizens.”