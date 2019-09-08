PM: Blue and White opposes camera bill due to desire to steal election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again accuses his election rivals in the Blue and White party of seeking to “steal the elections.”

He says he does not understand “how those who talk about the rule of law do not support our demand for cameras.”

He once again claims, without evidence, that without voter fraud in the last election his party bloc could have won 61 seats and prevented this month’s do-over.

“We want to ensure the purity of elections, it’s the lifeline of democracy, it’s the lifeline of the rule of law, and so this resistance cannot be understood,” he says, unless it is due to a desire by Blue and White to win through fraud.

— with Raoul Wootliff