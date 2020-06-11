PM praises Trump for ICC sanctions, says court ‘obsessed with witch hunts’

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomes the US decision to sanction members of the International Criminal Court investigating US troops in Afghanistan, saying the ICC has unfairly targeted both the US and Israel.

“This kangaroo court is a politicized court,” he says at a briefing largely focused on the coronavirus crisis. “It’s obsessed with conducting witch hunts against Israel, the United States and other democracies that respect human rights, while turning a blind eye to the world’s greatest abusers of human rights, including the terrorist regime in Iran.”

He adds that “The ICC fabricates outlandish charges against Israel, outrageously claiming that Jews living in their historic homeland constitutes a war crime. Ridiculous! Shame on them.”

In December the ICC’s top prosecutor announced there was a “basis” to probe Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank, the 2014 Gaza war, the Israeli response to violent protests on the Gaza border, and the targeting of civilians by Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups. The decision elicited a scathing Israeli response.

“And once again America, thank you for standing up for justice, and for standing up for truth,” Netanyahu finishes.