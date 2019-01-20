Police officers start using body cameras in Tel Aviv region

N’DJAMENA, Chad — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chadian President Idriss Déby announce the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, bringing the number of countries that Israel has formal ties with to a record of 161.
“Chad is a very important country, and very important for Israel,” Netanyahu says.
“There is a lot that we can do together. We talked about ways to deepen our cooperation in every field, beginning with security, but also agriculture, food, water, energy, health and many more.”
“I believe that this cooperation will build a better, safer and more prosperous future for both our peoples.
Deby responds, saying, “Chad will do everything it can to strengthen the ties between the two countries and the bilateral cooperation in various matters.”
Chad severed ties with Israel in 1972 due to pressure from Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
— Raphael Ahren
comments