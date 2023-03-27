Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Police to boost forces as far-right group says it’ll rally in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv

27 March 2023, 2:06 pm Edit

The far-right La Familia group says that rather than holding a protest in Tel Aviv this evening, it will instead demonstrate in favor of the judicial overhaul outside the Knesset in Jerusalem this evening.

La Familia has a history of violence during its protests and other activities.

Expecting clashes with the thousands of anti-overhaul protesters near the Knesset, police announce they will boost their presence in the area.

