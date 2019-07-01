Protesters still in streets as police ready for Ethiopian youth’s funeral

Protesters in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa, are demonstrating late into the night demanding a murder indictment against the police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah on Sunday.

Police say hundreds of officers are preparing to safeguard Tekah’s funeral, slated for tomorrow at noon.

Thousands protested throughout the day today in multiple locations around the country.

Ethiopian-Israeli activists have long claimed that they suffered from over-policing and police violence.

The officer at the center of the storm, who has not been publicly identifies, says he fired in self-defense, and did not aim for Tekah when he fired.