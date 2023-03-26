Protests held outside homes of Likud ministers Levin, Dichter and Barkat

Anti-government protesters rally outside the homes of Justice Minister, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, as they look to up pressure ahead of a scheduled vote this week on a key part of the government’s plans for overhauling the judiciary.

Levin, a resident of Modiin, is a key architect of the proposed shakeup of the judicial system, while Dichter, who lives in Ashkelon, earlier today reiterated that he will back the legislation when it comes up for a vote, following reports that he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt it. Barkat, a former venture capitalist and Jerusalem mayor, has been meeting with tech and business leaders as they express concerns over the economic implications of the judicial changes.