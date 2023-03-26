Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Protests held outside homes of Likud ministers Levin, Dichter and Barkat

26 March 2023, 7:40 pm Edit

Anti-government protesters rally outside the homes of Justice Minister, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, as they look to up pressure ahead of a scheduled vote this week on a key part of the government’s plans for overhauling the judiciary.

Levin, a resident of Modiin, is a key architect of the proposed shakeup of the judicial system, while Dichter, who lives in Ashkelon, earlier today reiterated that he will back the legislation when it comes up for a vote, following reports that he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt it. Barkat, a former venture capitalist and Jerusalem mayor, has been meeting with tech and business leaders as they express concerns over the economic implications of the judicial changes.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.