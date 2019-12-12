The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Saudi Aramco reaches unprecedented $2. value in second day of trading
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Shares in Saudi Aramco gain on the second day of trading, propelling the oil and gas company to a more than $2 trillion valuation, where it holds the title of the world’s most valuable listed company.
Shares jump in trading to reach up to 38.60 Saudi riyals, or $10.29, before noon, three hours before trading closes.
Aramco has sold a 1.5% share to mostly Saudi investors and local Saudi and Gulf-based funds. With gains made from just two days of trading, Aramco sits comfortably ahead of the world’s largest companies, including Apple, the second largest company in the world valued at $1.19 trillion.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the architect of the effort to list Aramco, touting it as a way to raise capital for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which would then develop new cities and lucrative projects across the country to create jobs for young Saudis and help free the Saudi economy from its dependence on oil.
— AP
Storm moves in, lashing coastal towns and wounding 2
Stormy weather lashes the coastline and begins to move inland, raising concerns regarding flash floods over the weekend.
Powerful winds and rain briefly close Ben Gurion Airport, forcing an incoming El Al flight to land for the first time at Ramon airport near the southern city of Eilat.
The Magen David Adom rescue service says there are a number of people hurt in weather-related incidents around the country. A restaurant umbrella blown away in a gust of wind strikes a 46-year-old man in Tel Aviv. Part of the stone facing of a building in Ashdod hits a 33-year-old man in the head.
Both men are taken to hospital. Their condition is not immediately known.
In Beersheba, several cars are damaged from trees felled by gusting winds.
High Court throws out petitions demanding Netanyahu resign over corruption cases
The High Court of Justice throws out two petitions demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign over his looming indictment in three corruption cases.
Justice Yosef Elron says there is no need to issue a legal ruling on the question of Netanyahu’s legal right to serve as premier because it would have no practical meaning. A prime minister’s resignation triggers either the appointment of a new premier by the Knesset or a general election, during which time the outgoing PM remains in the post in an interim capacity. The Knesset has already voted to go to new elections, and so Netanyahu is already serving as an interim prime minister until the March 2 vote, a fact that would not be changed if he were ordered to resign.
One of the petitions, filed by the anti-corruption advocacy group Movement for Quality Government, also asked that Netanyahu be ordered to resign his other cabinet posts, based on the decades-old practice that sees cabinet ministers other than the PM step down when they face criminal indictment.
Netanyahu told the High Court this morning he would resign his other posts by the end of the month, Elron notes, so that question, too, does not require the court’s attention.
In first for Israel, southern resort town of Eilat bans disposables on beaches
Israel’s southernmost city bans disposable cups and bags from its beaches to protect the Red Sea from the “threat” of plastic, a spokeswoman says.
The amendment to Eilat’s municipal code makes the resort town Israel’s first to adopt such regulations.
Beachgoers will be forbidden from bringing disposable items onto the beach, whether made of plastic, aluminium, cardboard or paper.
Such items will not be sold at kiosks or restaurants by the shore.
Whether cutlery, cups, bags, wrappings or drinking straws, “disposable items break down into particles of various sizes on land and in the sea, harming terrestrial and aquatic animals” and constituting an eyesore, the text accompanying the new bylaw says.
In the absence of national legislation on the issue, Israel’s beach resorts have taken the initiative, with the Mediterranean coastal city of Herzliya preparing similar regulations.
“Eilat has unique natural resources,” Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy says in a statement. “We must safeguard them in every way.”
The bylaw, which exempts bottles, needs to be approved by the Interior Ministry before taking effect. The city proposes to fine offenders up to NIS 730 ($210).
Israel lags behind the European Union in phasing out the use of disposable plastic. Eilat’s ban is particularly important because of the coral reef that lies a short distance from the beach.
— AFP
Rivlin tells Israelis not to lose faith in democracy, despite third election
President Reuven Rivlin tries to cheer up an Israeli public that just watched its political leaders fail for a second time in a row to form a government and sent the country to a third election in 11 months.
“Dear fellow Israeli citizens, after two rounds of elections and as a third election campaign begins, I believe this is also critical moment for the Israeli public, which will choose its leaders. Israeli democracy was and still is a source of pride, and we know that the democratic system comes at a cost. I pray that the depth of the current political crisis and the divisions it exposes among us will lead us as a society and as a country to fight not only for the right to disagree with each other – but also to the duty to find what we can agree on,” Rivlin says in a statement.
“I hope that this is the last election campaign for the next four years, and that we will be able to grow as a people and a society from the division and disagreement that separates us to agreement and action that benefit us all. We must not allow ourselves to sink into despair or grievance, which do no good. We must not lose faith in the democratic system or in the power it gives us to shape our reality with our own hands. When the time comes, we will all exercise our democratic right and do it in the hope of a better future, as soon as possible, for us all.”
Netanyahu thanks Trump for executive order ‘against discrimination of Jews’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for yesterday’s executive order extending US federal anti-discrimination enforcement to include Jews.
“Thank you, President Trump, for your executive order against discrimination of the Jewish People. Free speech is not carte blanche for anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish People and the State of Israel,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
The order, which instructs US anti-discrimination authorities to investigate claims of anti-Semitic prejudice in academic programs that receive federal funding, was met with controversy in the American Jewish community, with critics saying it could be used by a Republican administration to silence criticism of Israel on campus. Supporters have said it is vital for combating growing anti-Semitic expressions that have created a hostile environment for Jews and Israelis in many American universities.
