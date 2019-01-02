Senior official: PM hopes that Honduras will announce embassy move in next 2 months
Israel is influencing US policy on Syrian withdrawal, senior official says

PM gets ‘7 of 8 demands’ agreed to in his meeting with Secretary of State Pompeo; lone issue yet to be worked out is Israeli sale of jets to Croatia, which White House has opposed

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:08 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brasilia on January 1, 2019 (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brasilia on January 1, 2019 (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.

2:56 pm

Former defense minister Yaalon registers new party

Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon has officially registered his new political party.

It will be called Telem, which is an acronym for the National Statesmanlike Movement.

2:49 pm

US prevented Israeli investigators from questioning senior officials tied to PM corruption probe

The US Justice Department rejected a request by Israeli investigators to question former secretary of state John Kerry and former ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro over their involvement in Case 1000, a corruption probe against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Haaretz daily reports.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits worth about NIS 1 million ($282,000) from billionaire benefactors, including Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, in exchange for assistance on various issues.

Among the favors Netanyahu is accused of doing for Milchan was getting the producer an American visa. To do this, he is said to have reached out to Kerry and Shapiro for assistance.

“It’s ridiculous. Milchan has contributed a lot to the American economy. Give him a visa,” Haaretz quotes Netanyahu as having once told Kerry during a phone conversation that centered around the peace process.

During his interrogation, Netanyahu confirmed that he had helped Milchan, but claimed that he did so only because of the billionaire’s contributions to Israel’s security, Haaretz reports.

2:16 pm

Hungary’s Orban tells PM that it’s currently working on new Holocaust museum narrative

A senior official says that Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brazil last night that Budapest is moving forward with a “new plan” for its Holocaust museum, which critics said could minimize the complicity of Hungarians in the murder of Jews during World War II.

Earlier this month, Hungarian government officials met in Jerusalem with representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the PMO to discuss the House of Fates museum, which Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center and some in Hungary’s Jewish community are boycotting due to the historical account presented by the museum on events leading up to and during WWII.

“The Israeli government reaffirmed its stance that it would only agree to a narrative that meets standards consistent with the objective historical and professional interpretation of organizations like Yad Vashem and similarly respected research institutes,” the PMO said in a statement at the time.

2:11 pm

Senior official: PM hopes that Honduras will announce embassy move in next 2 months

After meeting with Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes that Tegucigalpa will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the next two months, a senior official says.

Israel will in turn open an embassy in Tegucigalpa, the official says. There currently exists only a consulate in Honduras.

Honduras has asked Israel to assist it in developing its relations with the US and therefore, a three-way meeting was held between Pompeo, Netanyahu and Hernandez in Brasilia.

“Israel wants to help South American countries solve some of their problems in the fields of water as well as the economic and security sectors, and the US has an interest in that cause as well,” the official says.

2:10 pm

Israel is influencing US policy on Syrian withdrawal, senior official says

A senior Israeli official tells reporters that “Israel received almost everything it wanted” during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting yesterday in Brasilia with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The prime minister left the meeting with a feeling that Israel has influence in certain areas (on US policy) and that Israel and the United States are working on various ideas regarding Syria that will help Israel,” the official says.

Netanyahu said ahead of the meeting that he had asked to Trump to carry out the US withdrawal from Syria gradually rather than all at once.

The official says that “Israel had 8 requests — 7 of where were answered” by Pompeo.

The lone issue still to be worked out between the parties is Israel’s sale of aging F-16 fighter jets to Croatia. The Trump administration is said to be angry that Israel added Israeli-made electronic systems to the F-16s as part of efforts to convince Croatia to buy the planes.

The US is said to believe Israel unfairly profited through its actions, as the F16s are American-made and were not supposed to be sold to a third party without its approval.

