Settlers set alight Palestinians fields in northern West Bank, rights group says

Two Israeli settlers have set ablaze fields belonging to Palestinian farmers from the northern West Bank village of Burin, the Yesh Din rights group reports.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the arsonists descended from the nearby Yitzhar and ignited the brushfire before fleeing back toward the flashpoint settlement, according to Yesh Din.

An eyewitness claims to have seen the two culprits pass by a Jeep belonging to Israeli security forces, who didn’t stop them as they fled the scene.

Local Palestinians are currently working to gain control of the fire, which has already damaged trees and crops in the area, Yesh Din says.

