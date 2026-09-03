Some in Nepal hold symbolic funerals for those feared lost in flash floods

Tourists previously reported missing in Nepal have made contact with authorities, officials say, as families of locals still unaccounted for after last week’s catastrophic floods hold symbolic funerals for their loved ones.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry says 324 foreign nationals have been rescued, while another 590 from 39 countries remain missing following the August 26 floods. At least 1,204 people have been killed and more than 4,200 are missing, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the number of Australians missing in the disaster has fallen from 43 to 38 after five were confirmed safe overnight.

Sunil Sharma, a spokesperson for the Nepal Tourism Board, says at least five other tourists who were previously reported missing had contacted authorities by email or telephone in recent days.

Two Israeli citizens have been reported missing in the floods, with no sign of them since the disaster unfolded.