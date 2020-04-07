Spain daily virus deaths rise to 743 after drop

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll shoots up to 743 after falling for four straight days, lifting the total to 13,798, the country’s health ministry says.

However, it emphasized that the rise was due to weekend deaths being tallied and that the overall “downward trend” is continuing.

The new figure represents a 5.7 percent increase over the 637 deaths recorded on Monday, the lowest number of fatalities since March 24 in the world’s second hardest-hit country after Italy in terms of deaths.

The number of new infections also grew at a faster pace, rising 4.1 percent to 140,510, the health ministry says. The number of new cases had risen by 3.3 percent yesterday.

— AFP