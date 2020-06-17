Sweden’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 5,000

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
EU cancels grant to Palestinian organization that refuses to sign anti-terror clause
The European Union cancels a grant to a Palestinian nonprofit that refused to sign a so-called anti-terrorism clause that would obligate it to ensure that none of the funding goes to members of terrorist organizations.
The Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights had secured 1.7 million euros for a project called “Mobilizing for Justice in Jerusalem,” which was meant to expose alleged Israeli human rights violations and “international crimes in Jerusalem.”
But the organization refused to sign the article 1.5 of Annex II of the “General conditions applicable to European Union-financed grant contracts for external actions,” because it “criminalizes the Palestinian struggle against oppression and requires the recipient organization to perform ‘screening’ procedures which amounts to policing its own people,” the group says in a press release.
The article stipulates that grant beneficiaries must ensure that no members of EU-listed terrorist groups benefit from any of the funded programs.
“The inclusion of this article to contracts with Palestinian organizations contradicts the national role of Palestinian civil society institutions in the struggle for freedom from Israeli colonialism and apartheid,” Badil’s statement reads.
“Further, the article violates both Palestinian and international law, as well as the declared obligations of the EU itself.”
An Israeli watchdog monitoring EU funding of Palestinians groups welcomes the EU’s decision to cancel funding for Badil’s project.
“We applaud the EU for standing strong in the face of pressure and enforcing its anti-terror clause,” says Olga Deutsch, vice president of Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor.
“There is no question that radical groups like Badil, who not only have a history of promoting anti-Semitism and rejection of Israel, but who will not commit to not working with terror, have no business receiving funding from the EU or any other government.”
— Raphael Ahren
Honduras president and first lady test positive for coronavirus
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader says late Tuesday in a television message.
Hernández says that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tuesday received the test results.
He says it was part of the risk that comes with the job. With his responsibilities, he says, he could not stay at home constantly.
Hernández says his symptoms are light and that he’s already starting to feel better. He says he had started what he called the “MAIZ treatment,” which stands for microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.
He says his wife is asymptomatic and two other people who work with them are also infected.
— AP
Sweden’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 5,000
Sweden, which has gained international attention for its softer approach to curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, says its death toll has passed the 5,000 mark.
According to figures released by the country’s Public Health Agency, a total of 5,041 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported from 54,562 confirmed cases.
— AFP
US sanctions Assad’s wife, dozens of others
The United States imposes sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife and dozens of others as it vows a vast pressure campaign under a new law.
“We anticipate many more sanctions and we will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement.
— AFP
5 groups, including ADL, urge companies to pause Facebook ads to combat hate
A group of five US civil rights organizations are appealing to companies to stop using Facebook advertisements in July, to pressure the social media giant to remove hate content.
“ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and the NAACP, two of the nation’s most storied civil rights organizations, have joined with Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press and Common Sense in calling for some of the world’s largest corporations to pause advertising on Facebook during the month of July 2020,” the organization says in a statement.
ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says: “We have long seen how Facebook has allowed some of the worst elements of society into our homes and our lives. When this hate spreads online it causes tremendous harm and also becomes permissible offline. Our organizations have tried individually and collectively to push Facebook to make their platforms safer, but they have repeatedly failed to take meaningful action. We hope this campaign finally shows Facebook how much their users and their advertisers want them to make serious changes for the better.”
According to the statement, NAACP is accusing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of “complacency” in fighting disinformation.
“Facebook remains unwilling to take significant steps to remove political propaganda from its platform,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020. We will not stand for this. While we recognize the value that Facebook provides in connecting people of color with one another, we call into question a platform that profits from the suppression of Black votes or Black voices.”
Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus
Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant to protect him from the coronavirus, officials say.
The measures have provoked anger from some observers, given the authorities have ruled it is safe enough to hold a nationwide referendum on July 1.
Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.
As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency shows.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters that two of the disinfection machines had also been installed in the Kremlin.
“They were installed during the height of the pandemic,” he says, adding that anti-virus measures still in place at the Kremlin were “justified and understandable where the president is concerned.”
The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it “ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him.”
The Penza regional government said the president’s staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialized in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.
The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people’s temperatures, according to the manufacturers.
The Kremlin has imposed a range of measures to protect Putin, including regular virus testing of the leader and all those who come into contact with him.
— AFP
Another IDF major general to enter quarantine over COVID-19 exposure
The Israel Defense Forces says the head of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, is entering quarantine, along with the heads of the Gaza and 80th Divisions and a number of other officers from the military and Shin Bet security service after they took part in a meeting with a member of the internal security agency who later tasted positive for the coronavirus.
Halevi is the second IDF major general to be put into self-isolation today, the first being Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, who attended an event with a career soldier who also later tested positive for the disease.
In addition to Halevi, Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano of the Gaza Division and Brig. Gen. Gur Schreibman of the 80th Division entered quarantine, after attending a meeting with the infected Shin Bet officer.
“The major general and division commanders will be in quarantine and will continue to maintain their normal schedules, as much as possible,” the military says. “The commanders feel good, with no symptoms, and will be tested soon.”
Several members of the security service are also entering quarantine “in accordance with Health Ministry directives,” a Shin Bet spokesperson says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book
The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to delay the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information and that is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of the US president’s foreign policy decision-making.
The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington’s federal court follows warnings from US President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish the book, which is scheduled for release next week.
The complaint is the latest salvo in a contentious relationship between Trump and the hawkish Bolton, who was abruptly forced from the White House last September after repeated disagreements on national security matters. It moves their rift into court, where a judge will be asked to decide whether Bolton short-circuited proper procedures to get his book on the market — something his lawyer and publisher have strongly denied.
His publisher, Simon & Schuster, calls the lawsuit “nothing more than the latest in a long running series of efforts by the administration to quash publication of a book it deems unflattering to the president.” It says in a statement Tuesday evening that Bolton had worked with White House officials to address their concerns, and that it “fully supports his First Amendment right” to tell his story.
Chuck Cooper, Bolton’s attorney, says Wednesday his team was “reviewing the Government’s complaint and will respond in due course.”
Cooper has said Bolton worked for months with classification specialists to avoid releasing classified material. He has accused the White House of using national security information as a pretext to censor Bolton.
— AP
Germany’s CureVac starts human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
German biotech firm CureVac has won permission to start human trials of a promising coronavirus vaccine, regulators announce, as the global race to stop the pandemic gathers pace.
The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German body responsible for assessing clinical trials and approving vaccines, calls the approval “an important milestone.”
In a statement, it said it had given CureVac the green light based on “a careful assessment of the risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate.”
Globally, there are now 11 coronavirus vaccines being tested on humans, according to the World Health Organization.
— AFP
5 Blue and White ministers to resign Knesset for new MKs
Five Blue and White ministers are set to resign from their parliamentary duties under the new so-called Norwegian Law, making way for the entry of five additional lawmakers from the centrist list.
The four ministers, who will stick to their offices but retire their lawmaker role, are Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Science Minister Izhar Shay, Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and Michael Biton, who is a minister in the Defense Ministry.
The four confirmed incoming lawmakers, all women, are Michal Cotler-Wunsch, Einav Kabala, Hila Shay, and Tehila Friedman.
The fifth lawmaker has not yet been confirmed after the next candidate on the list, Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, has declined to enter the Knesset, aligning instead with Yesh Atid — Blue and White’s former partner — in the opposition.
Syria devalues currency as new US sanctions hit
Syria’s central bank devalues the Syrian pound giving in to weeks of depreciation on the black market as new US sanctions take effect.
The central bank raises the official exchange rate from 704 to 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar, in a statement published on its social media pages.
The previous rate has been in force since March.
Earlier this month, the war-torn country’s currency hit a record low on the black market of around 3,000 pounds to the dollar, sparking rare protests, before appreciating slightly after an apparent injection of dollars.
On Wednesday, the rate on the parallel market stood at around 2,600 to 2,800 pounds to the dollar, traders tell AFP.
The devaluation comes as the United States prepares to implement new sanctions this week under the Caesar Act, targeting foreigners doing business with the Damascus government, as well as reconstruction of the country.
— AFP
Top German court: American Jewish woman wrongly denied citizenship
Germany’s highest court says it has ruled that an American woman whose Jewish father fled Nazi Germany was wrongly denied German citizenship because she was born out of wedlock.
The German constitution provides for people whose citizenship was revoked by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945, and their descendants, to have German citizenship restored on application. It doesn’t give a specific definition of “descendants.”
In the case that went to the Federal Constitutional Court, the woman — who was born in the US in 1967 and not identified by name — applied for citizenship in 2013. Her father, born in 1921, fled to the United States and his German citizenship was revoked in 1938. Her parents weren’t married, but her father recognized her as his child.
Authorities rejected her application on the grounds that she was born out of wedlock and could not have inherited German citizenship from her father even if his citizenship hadn’t been revoked.
But the supreme court points to a clause in the constitution that calls for children born outside marriage to be given the same opportunities as those whose parents are married. It also finds that previous decisions in the case clashed with a constitutional provision that men and women have equal rights by suggesting that citizenship could only be recognized as stemming from a child’s mother.
The court finds that the law’s intention of undoing Nazi injustice speaks against an overly narrow interpretation of the term “descendants” to exclude children born out of wedlock.
— AP
Legislation advances for electronic bracelet tracking of domestic abusers
The Knesset approves the preliminary reading of a bill that would impose electronic tracking on violent men with restraining orders against them.
The electronic bracelet system would alert its carrier and police if the man approaches his spouse or home in contravention of a court order.
The bill — which requires three more Knesset votes to become law — was raised after a series of killings of women by their spouses or significant others in recent months that sparked calls for action by lawmakers and law enforcement authorities.
India virus death toll tops 11,000
India adds more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states include 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.
The Health Ministry reports 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported in the last 24 hours.
India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks. The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9% to 3.4%.
Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria. Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.
India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic after the US, Russia and Brazil.
— AP
Iran sees highest daily virus death toll since April 11
Iran reports more than 100 deaths from the novel coronavirus for a fourth straight day, saying that gatherings in high-risk provinces have led to a spike in infections.
“Holding gatherings such as weddings and funerals is one of the main causes of increased coronavirus infections in red provinces,” the highest level on Iran’s colour-coded risk scale, says deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi.
“In one province, 120 people were infected at a single wedding,” the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours takes Iran’s overall toll to 9,158.
This is Iran’s highest single-day death toll since April 11.
Lari adds that another 2,612 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 195,051.
— AFP
Rivlin meets Greek PM in Jerusalem, hopes tourism resumes soon
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem, in his first in-person diplomatic meeting in three months due to the pandemic, his office says.
Says Rivlin: “Today, our energy cooperation is a cornerstone of stability in the wider Mediterranean region. The EastMed project will deepen this cooperation even further. We also have vast connections in the field of tourism, and I hope we can resume flights between Tel Aviv and Athens soon.”
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said flights between Israel and Greece will resume on August 1.
Over the weekend, a worker in the President’s Residence contracted COVID-19. But the president, 80, was not ordered to self-isolate after it was determined he had not been exposed.
