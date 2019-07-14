Trump tells liberal Democratic women they should leave the US

US President Donald Trump is wading provocatively into a rift between a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In tweets Sunday, Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who, he says, should go back to their home countries. He tweets: “You can’t leave fast enough.” In fact, all but one of the lawmakers in question were born in the US.

Trump assails what he calls “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.” He does not identify the women.

But he’s unmistakably referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what’s become known as the squad. The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar was foreign-born.

— AP