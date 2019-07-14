Gantz pans Peretz’s gay conversion remarks, avoids calling for minister’s axing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints South African-born academic Dr. Evan Gary Cohen as his new spokesperson for international media.
The 51-year-old Cohen currently teaches in Tel Aviv University’s Linguistics department.
Cohen, who moved to Israel when he was six, replaces Los Angeles native David Keyes, who quit the post in December 2018 amid reports of sexual misconduct.
In a tweet making the announcement regarding the position, which has been vacant for eight months, Netanyahu highlights that Cohen founded the Likud pride branch. Last night, Education Minister Rafi Peretz made comments in support of gay conversion therapy, sparking fury across the political spectrum.
