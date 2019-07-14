Shaked and Ben Gvir said collaborating in effort to take over URWP

Former New Right co-chair Ayelet Shaked and Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar Ben Gvir have held several lengthy conversations in recent weeks, in an effort to team up and take over the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Channel 12 reports.

Until now, URWP chairman Rafi Peretz has refused to give up on the number one spot in the party in his negotiations with Shaked, whose New Right did not cross the electoral threshold in the April elections. Shaked has said that she plans to run again, but has not disclosed her platform for doing so.

According to the Channel 12 report, Shaked believes that URWP cannot afford to run without her, as well as Otzma Yehudit, and that if she and Ben Gvir collaborate, they will be able to get more from Peretz in negotiations, at the end of which she hopes to be named party chairman, while Ben Gvir and other members of his far right faction would be given higher spots on her slate.