Gantz pans Peretz’s gay conversion remarks, avoids calling for minister’s axing
Gantz pans Peretz’s gay conversion remarks, avoids calling for minister’s axing

Blue and White chairman says he ‘knows and loves’ the URWP leader, but wouldn’t allow him to be education minister in his government

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:49 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz speaks at a press conference at the Tel Aviv LGBT center on July 14, 2019. (Screen capture/YouTube)
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz speaks at a press conference at the Tel Aviv LGBT center on July 14, 2019. (Screen capture/YouTube)

2:51 pm

Backtracking on controversial policy, Afula says nonresidents will be allowed in city’s parks

The Afula municipality has agreed to open its parks to the general public, reversing a controversial city ordinance banning nonresidents that an advocacy group claims was designed to keep residents of nearby Arab towns out of the Jewish-majority city.

The city agreed to change its policy at the recommendation of the Nazareth District Court, where the Afula Municipality is being sued by the advocacy group Adalah.

Before the judge handed down his ruling, Afula officials told the court the signs banning nonresidents would be removed by Tuesday.

The judge said that limiting access to public parks was illegal, but did not refer to Adalah’s claims that the ban was motivated by anti-Arab racism.

— Tamar Pileggi 

2:49 pm

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz holds a press conference in which he condemns for a second time the remarks in support of gay conversion therapy made by Education Minister Rafi Peretz. However, he refuses to call for the resignation of the chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

“Rabbi Rafi and I served a long service together [in the IDF]. There was a serious deviation here and we cannot ignore it. I am not getting into the matter of his dismissal,” Gantz said when pressed whether he would join others, including members of his own party, who have called on Peretz to step down.

Gantz said that if elected prime minister, he would appoint someone from his own party as education minister.

2:49 pm

