Peretz: My gay conversion therapy remarks were misconstrued
Peretz: My gay conversion therapy remarks were misconstrued

Education minister says he does not tell anyone to undergo the practice, but suggested it to a few students who asked for it and ‘saw it was possible’

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:49 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Rafi Peretz, leader of the Jewish Home party, speaks at the campaign opening event of Union of Right Wing Parties in Jerusalem on March 11, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Rafi Peretz, leader of the Jewish Home party, speaks at the campaign opening event of Union of Right Wing Parties in Jerusalem on March 11, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

4:02 pm

Peretz: My gay conversion therapy remarks were misconstrued

Education Minister Rafi Peretz responds Sunday to widespread outrage caused by his remark a day earlier that gay conversion therapy works and that he in the past sent pupils to undergo them.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Peretz claims his words had been distorted and taken out of context, accusing his critics of making “cynical use” of the upcoming Knesset elections and seeking to “make political gains at the expense of the LGBT community.”

“Since I entered politics I learned that there is freedom of speech for one sort of remark, and freedom of incitement against those who detail a different view,” he wrote.

Peretz says that during the lengthy interview he had sought to express a nuanced view regarding the LGBT community, and that the headline “did not match reality.”

He says he had expressed his educational vision of loving and respecting everyone, including members of the LGBT community.

“When I was specifically asked about conversion therapy, I said from my own experience only that when students contacted me and asked for guidance I referred them to professional officials at their request and saw it was possible. I did not say I support conversion therapy.”

“I believe that most of those who heard about the interview didn’t watch it. The responses distorted my words, using cheap populism that further deepens the rift in Israeli society and I regret that,” he said.

“It isn’t my statement that they attack, but who and what I represent,” he charged. “There is a struggle over the right to think differently.”

3:04 pm

PM appoints spokesman for international media, filling post vacant for 8 months

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints South African-born academic Dr. Evan Gary Cohen as his new spokesperson for international media.

The 51-year-old Cohen currently teaches in Tel Aviv University’s Linguistics department.

Cohen, who moved to Israel when he was six, replaces Los Angeles native David Keyes, who quit the post in December 2018 amid reports of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet making the announcement regarding the position, which has been vacant for eight months, Netanyahu highlights that Cohen founded the Likud pride branch. Last night, Education Minister Rafi Peretz made comments in support of gay conversion therapy, sparking fury across the political spectrum.

2:51 pm

Backtracking on controversial policy, Afula says nonresidents will be allowed in city’s parks

The Afula municipality has agreed to open its parks to the general public, reversing a controversial city ordinance banning nonresidents that an advocacy group claims was designed to keep residents of nearby Arab towns out of the Jewish-majority city.

The city agreed to change its policy at the recommendation of the Nazareth District Court, where the Afula Municipality is being sued by the advocacy group Adalah.

Before the judge handed down his ruling, Afula officials told the court the signs banning nonresidents would be removed by Tuesday.

The judge said that limiting access to public parks was illegal, but did not refer to Adalah’s claims that the ban was motivated by anti-Arab racism.

— Tamar Pileggi 

2:49 pm

Gantz pans Peretz’s gay conversion remarks, avoids calling for minister’s axing

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz holds a press conference in which he condemns for a second time the remarks in support of gay conversion therapy made by Education Minister Rafi Peretz. However, he refuses to call for the resignation of the chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

“Rabbi Rafi and I served a long service together [in the IDF]. There was a serious deviation here and we cannot ignore it. I am not getting into the matter of his dismissal,” Gantz said when pressed whether he would join others, including members of his own party, who have called on Peretz to step down.

Gantz said that if elected prime minister, he would appoint someone from his own party as education minister.

