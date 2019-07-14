PM appoints spokesman for international media, filling post vacant for 8 months

The Afula municipality has agreed to open its parks to the general public, reversing a controversial city ordinance banning nonresidents that an advocacy group claims was designed to keep residents of nearby Arab towns out of the Jewish-majority city.

The city agreed to change its policy at the recommendation of the Nazareth District Court, where the Afula Municipality is being sued by the advocacy group Adalah.

Before the judge handed down his ruling, Afula officials told the court the signs banning nonresidents would be removed by Tuesday.

The judge said that limiting access to public parks was illegal, but did not refer to Adalah’s claims that the ban was motivated by anti-Arab racism.

— Tamar Pileggi