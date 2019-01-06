Two teens arrested during protest in support of Jewish murder suspects

Palestinian Authority to shutter Gaza-Egypt border crossing, over spat with Hamas

The Palestinian Authority announces it will stop operations at a key border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, in protest of the Gaza arrest by Hamas of what it says are hundreds of members of the rival Fatah party.

The PA says the border crossing, which is used for pedestrian access to and from Egypt, will remain unmanned until further notice.

As a result of the PA plan, Egypt is expected to also close its side of the crossing, Hebrew media reports.

It is the latest development in rapidly deteriorating ties between the two main Palestinian factions, which have been at loggerheads since 2007, when Hamas ousted the Fatah-dominated PA from Gaza.