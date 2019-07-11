UN inspectors said to find radioactive material at Tehran site flagged by Netanyahu last year

Inspectors from the UN’s nuclear watchdog found evidence of radioactive material at a facility in Tehran that Prime Minister Netanyahu said was being used to store nuclear material, Channel 13 news reports.

According to the network, International Atomic Energy Agency officials visited the site in March and took ground samples to detect any radioactive material. They are now preparing a report on their findings.

Quoting unnamed Israeli officials, the report says the samples tested positive and that extensive evidence of radioactive material was found at the site, indicating Iran stored nuclear materials there that it did not report to the IAEA.

Netanyahu revealed the site during a speech at the United Nations in September. He said the facility “was used for “storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran’s secret weapons program.”