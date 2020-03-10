Vatican closes to tourists — but not the faithful

The Vatican says it is closing Saint Peter’s Square and its main basilica to tourists — but not the faithful — as part of a broader clampdown to curb the coronavirus.

The Holy See said the measures will remain in place until April 3 “to halt the spread of the coronavirus.”

The announcement sparks a wave of confusion because churches are supposed to remain open across Italy as a whole during the country’s month-long ban on public gatherings.

A Vatican source later clarifies to AFP that anyone who expresses a wish to pray at the basilica can still pass through the police barrier and walk onto the main square.

Italy’s new nationwide restrictions on social events and travel are designed to curb the spread of a disease that has killed 631 and infected 10,149 in just over two weeks.

— AFP