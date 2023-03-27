With water cannons and mounted officers, police break up Tel Aviv protest

Police forcefully clear out protesters from the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, using riot dispersal means after the central thoroughfare had been blocked for around five hours.

Officers give the protesters an order to disperse and a column of police mounted on horses makes its way into the crowd.

Dozens of officers advance toward the protesters in a line, backed by heavy vehicles with flashing lights.

Anti-riot police open a number of water cannons against the demonstrators, including those on the side of the road.

השוטרים מנסים לפנות את המפגינים מאיילון באמצעות פרשים ומכת"זיות, במקום עימותים בין הצדדים@lielkyzer pic.twitter.com/G6WTDrzhjW — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 27, 2023

Dozens of officers chase protesters up an adjacent hill and begin to shove them away from the road.

Some demonstrators throw objects such as water bottles at officers.

Most of the protesters are cleared off the road within minutes. Dozens of officers, a number of vehicles and the detritus from the protest remain on the highway.

The remaining protesters stand on an embankment above the road, chanting at police.

Dozens of officers charge up the hill to drive the demonstrators farther from the street.

Advertisement

Police shove some protesters and throw them to the ground.

Officers then advance across a foot bridge over the highway, physically removing protesters from the path.

Water cannons continue to blast protesters near the road.

Channel 12 says police negotiated with the demonstrators before using force, and most of the demonstrators had left the road, but some stayed behind, refusing to budge.