Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

With water cannons and mounted officers, police break up Tel Aviv protest

27 March 2023, 3:06 am Edit
Protesters block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul on March 26, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Police forcefully clear out protesters from the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, using riot dispersal means after the central thoroughfare had been blocked for around five hours.

Officers give the protesters an order to disperse and a column of police mounted on horses makes its way into the crowd.

Dozens of officers advance toward the protesters in a line, backed by heavy vehicles with flashing lights.

Anti-riot police open a number of water cannons against the demonstrators, including those on the side of the road.

Dozens of officers chase protesters up an adjacent hill and begin to shove them away from the road.

Some demonstrators throw objects such as water bottles at officers.

Most of the protesters are cleared off the road within minutes. Dozens of officers, a number of vehicles and the detritus from the protest remain on the highway.

The remaining protesters stand on an embankment above the road, chanting at police.

Dozens of officers charge up the hill to drive the demonstrators farther from the street.

Police shove some protesters and throw them to the ground.

Officers then advance across a foot bridge over the highway, physically removing protesters from the path.

Water cannons continue to blast protesters near the road.

Channel 12 says police negotiated with the demonstrators before using force, and most of the demonstrators had left the road, but some stayed behind, refusing to budge.

It has a link that will sign you in.