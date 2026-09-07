Wizz Air expands Israel operations with increased weekly flights to European destinations

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is expanding its Israel operations with the addition of 46 weekly flights departing from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Starting Monday, Wizz Air is resuming flight operations from Ben Gurion to five destinations, including London Gatwick, Venice, Catania, and Cluj.

The budget carrier is also adding flights to existing routes from Tel Aviv to 11 destinations in Europe, including Budapest, Bucharest, Bratislava, Rome, Milan, Naples, Athens, Warsaw and Vilna.