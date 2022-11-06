Macron congratulates Netanyahu on election win, invites him to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu after his victory in this week’s elections that sealed the former prime minister’s return to power.

Netanyahu and right-wing allies secured a clear win in Tuesday’s vote, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

“I just called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him for his victory in the elections. We share the same will to strengthen the already strong ties between Israel and France,” Macron said in a tweet.

According to Hebrew language media, the two leaders also discussed regional issues, primarily Iran.

Macron invited Netanyahu to visit Paris, according to the former prime minister’s office.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

With 32 seats for Netanyahu’s Likud party in the 120-seat Knesset, 18 for two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, and 14 for the rising far-right alliance called Religious Zionism, the right-wing bloc supporting the ex-premier got 64 seats.

The centrist-led bloc of outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats, marking a definitive win for Netanyahu and an end to Israel’s unprecedented era of political deadlock, which forced five elections in less than four years.

Sunday’s phone call between Netanyahu and Macron highlighted the absence of a congratulatory call from US President Joe Biden and the possible reasons behind it.

Advertisement

Some analysts have raised concern, according to a Channel 12 report, citing US officials saying that the Biden administration will have difficulties working with a government that includes Religious Zionism’s Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in senior positions.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, however, explained that Biden not calling yet was due to the midterm election campaign and his busy schedule.

An unsourced report by Channel 12 on Sunday said that a phone call between Netanyahu and Biden was expected to take place the following day.