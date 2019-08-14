Man charged with murder for deadly shooting over parking spot

The alleged shooter of a man killed in a fight over a parking spot in central Israel was indicted Wednesday for murder.

Victor Katan, 74, could face life imprisonment if convicted for Ofir Hasdai’s death.

Hasdai, 40, was gunned down on July 28 in front of his wife Dikla and two of their three daughters, who were in their car in the parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in Ramle.

He was trying to park in a disabled spot for his wife, who has muscular dystrophy.

Daniel Kfir, Katan’s lawyer, said the Central District Court in Lod and prosecutors agreed to have his client undergo a psychiatric test to determine his mental state at the time of the shooting.

“We think his mental state in those seconds is critical to the defense,” Kfir told reporters outside the courtroom.

According to the indictment, Hasdai got into a physical altercation with Katan’s wife for parking over two spots. Prosecutors say Katan pulled a gun and shot Hasdai in the hip from close range without warning.

“What are you shooting me,” Hasdai was quoted yelling at Katan after he was shot.

Katan then allegedly shot Hasdai in the chest, causing him to collapse. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Katan’s wife apologized last month to Hasdai’s family for his death.

Dikla Hasdai told Israeli media outlets the couple have three children: 9-year-old twins, one of whom has cerebral palsy, and an 18-month-old who suffers from muscular dystrophy and needs to use a respirator.

She said her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family. “I have no idea how I’ll manage alone,” Dikla Hasdai said in interviews with several news outlets as she appealed for help. “He did everything.”

A pair of online fundraising campaigns for Hasdai’s family have raised over NIS 2 million ($573,000).