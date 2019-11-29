Man fakes bomb to distract and rob Ben Gurion Airport clerk

A man carried out an audacious robbery at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday by pretending to have a bomb strapped to his body after he approached a clerk working in an office at the airfield.

According to the Ynet news site, the man approached the woman who was working in the airport’s main terminal, and said he had an explosive device strapped to his body.

When she left the room to call for security services, the man reportedly opened her bag and stole money, credit cards and her identity card.

The man was detained and found not to be carrying a bomb.

The woman’s belongings were returned to her.