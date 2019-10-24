Man shot dead in Acre in apparent mob hit

A man was shot dead in the northern city of Acre on Thursday in an apparent underworld hit.

The victim was identified as Taysir Salam, 36, a father of three.

According to security footage from the scene, two masked men exited a car and opened fire at Salam, seriously injuring him, before fleeing.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Medics who arrived at the scene transported him to a hospital in Nahariya, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police were searching for the gunmen.

Last week, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured when his car exploded near a playground in the northern city of Nesher, near Haifa, in another apparent criminal organization-linked assassination attempt. No one else was hurt in the attack.

Last Sunday, a 28-year-old woman and her two young children were lightly injured when an explosion occurred in their car as they drove on Road 65, near the central city of Pardes Hannah. Police said the woman was the wife of a known criminal figure in Hadera. They suspected that a bomb was planted in the front of the car and that the blast was an attempted hit.