Man suspected of killing his wife is in moderate condition, hospital says

A man suspected of fatally shooting his wife is in a moderate condition, Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center said Monday.

The unnamed woman, 70, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday evening at her home in the small community of Talmei Eliyahu in the southern Eshkol region.

The woman’s husband, 65, was apprehended when his car flipped over hours after his wife’s body was discovered

The man, who is licensed to carry a firearm, was apprehended by authorities after a several-hour search, reportedly with a weapon and large amounts of medication in the vehicle.

It is expected a remand hearing will be held for him later on Monday.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the suspect, a doctor, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Neighbors told Hebrew media the couple was in the process of getting divorced.

The apparent homicide came as activists continue to push for tougher action to stem domestic abuse and violence against women.

Hagit Farr, head of the Na’amat women’s organization, told Channel 13 news that the government was prioritizing spending on elections and defense and not on the protection of women.

“Women continue to be murdered and the Israeli government remains indifferent. Budgets for two elections are plentiful — the budget for an emergency plan to combat violence against women? None. The cabinet convened for a four-hour debate on the threat from Gaza. Will the government devote such a special emergency to internal threats?” she said.

The woman is the 13th in Israel thought to have been murdered by a relative or acquaintance in Israel this year, according to a tally by the Ynet news site.

Recent weeks have seen several women killed in suspected cases of domestic violence.

Earlier Sunday, Maxim Tal, 30, of Kiryat Bialik had his remand extended by four days. He is accused of stabbing his wife, Maria, to death last month in their home in the suburb of Haifa.

Also last month, 32-year-old Michal Sela was violently murdered in Motza, near Jerusalem. Her husband, Eliran Malul, is suspected of killing Sela while their eight-month-old daughter was home.

Malul, 34, is then thought to have attempted to take his own life. He is suspected of aggravated murder, premeditated murder, and obstructing justice.