Meghan Markle’s Jewish ex ties the knot again

Less than a week after watching the world gush over his ex-wife giving birth to the seventh person in line to the British throne, Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson managed to give London tabloids something else to talk about briefly — his remarriage.

Engelson, who is Jewish (and who briefly helped spark hopes that his ex Meghan Markle would be the first Jewish British princess) was wed to nutritionist Tracey Kurland in California on Saturday.

The British tabloid press published pictures of the two — him in a pink suit, her in a white lace number — cavorting ahead of the nuptials.

Engelson, originally from Great Neck, New York, is best known for the little-remembered teen romance flick “Remember Me,” and is reportedly working on a sitcom for Fox about sharing custody with the British royal family.

Back in 2004, he helped the Duchess of Sussex, then known simply as Meghan Markle, get her start in Hollywood and they began dating.

The two married in Jamaica in 2011, in a ceremony that included Jewish traditions like being lifted on a chair and a bikini wheelbarrow race (okay, that one is not a Jewish tradition, yet).

But with Markle filming her signature role in “Suits,” in Toronto, her relationship with Engelson grew long-distance and the two divorced in 2013.

Through a mutual friend, she met Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Harry in July 2016 while visiting London. Their romance quickly blossomed on a whirlwind camping trip to Botswana.

On Monday, she gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but Engelson could apparently care less.

“Trevor doesn’t really think about Meghan, as he’s in a very happy relationship and about to be married,” tabloid US magazine quoted an “insider” saying ahead of the wedding. “He will not be reaching out to congratulate them, as Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”