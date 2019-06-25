‘Our Boys,’ HBO series on Israel’s violent summer of 2014, set for premiere

Joseph Cedar and Hagai Levi’s series “Our Boys,” a 10-part series focusing on the violence that wracked Israel five years ago, premieres August 12 on HBO.

The show is set in the summer of 2014, when Jewish teenagers Gil-ad Shaar, Eyal Yifrach and Naftali Fraenkel were kidnapped on June 12 by Hamas terrorists in the West Bank and killed shortly thereafter.

Two days after their bodies were found, following a search of nearly three weeks, Palestinian teenager Muhammed Abu Khdeir from East Jerusalem was burned alive in a brutal retaliatory killing by Jewish extremists. As a result of the rising tensions, the 2014 Gaza war broke out.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The series was filmed on location in Israel, and was a co-production of cable channel HBO and Israeli production company Keshet International. It was directed by Cedar (known for the Oscar-nominated “Beaufort” and “Footnote”) and created by show runner Hagai Levi (also known for “In Treatment” and “The Affair”) and Tawfik Abu-Yael,

The show follows the investigation by a Shin Bet agent from the internal terror division as he probes the Abu Khdeir murder. The series tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, and of their lives forever changed by these events.

The Jewish teenagers’ abduction sparked a massive search operation and crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank, with hundreds of members of the organization arrested. Tensions ratcheted up further after the teens’ bodies were found outside Hebron at the end of June, and Abu Khdeir was killed by a group Jewish Israelis in an apparent revenge attack, sparking days of unrest throughout the country and in the West Bank and heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip at Israel.

On July 8, Israel launched Operation Protective Edge to stymie the rocket fire with airstrikes and later carried out a ground incursion into Gaza to destroy a network of cross-border attack tunnels.

HBO executives said it was important to share the story.

“We’re excited to work with Keshet and this extremely talented and creative group led by Hagai Levi. We look forward to sharing this important story with our subscribers,” said HBO programming chief Casey Bloys.

The limited series will debut with two one-hour back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m. in the US, followed by single episodes on subsequent Mondays. The show will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.