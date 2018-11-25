Palestinian driver hits policeman in West Bank while fleeing traffic stop

An Israeli police officer was lightly injured near the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a Palestinian vehicle.

According to reports in Hebrew media, officers identified the vehicle’s license plate as out of order and instructed the driver to stop. Instead, he accelerated, hit an officer with his side mirror and sped off toward a nearby village. The officer fired his weapon at the vehicle.

The incident did not appear to be an intentional attack.

Police were investigating. The injured officer received treatment.