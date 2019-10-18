Pop artist Ivri Lider sings about the joys of new parenthood

Pop artist Ivri Lider performed the second of two solo shows Saturday night at Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11, and he was at his best while seated at the grand piano onstage, playing three songs about his new status as a single father.

Lider, 45, known for his flashy gold jackets and string of pop hits, became a father to son Albi in December, born to a surrogate mother in October 2019, in the US.

The Saturday night concert, following another one earlier in the month, was among Lider’s first public appearances as a new father. He has also appeared over the last few weeks on the more intimate Zappa Club stages with fellow singers Riki Gal, Karen Peles and Miri Mesika.

“Everyone said that when I’d have a child, I’d know what it is to love, and they were right,” said Lider, as he sang “Zachiti Le’ehov,” or “I Have the Right to Love” followed by “Hayeled Sheli” (“My Son”) written in 2015, about a world free of war and hatred.

Lider told the audience that his brother, who lives in the US, was also present in the audience.

“It makes me nervous, but happy too,” he said.

The relatively small crowd of some 1,000 fans were on their feet for most of the hour-and-a-half long show, which consisted mostly of Ivri’s pop rock songs, backed by his band of four and a stage set of flashing lights and digital images.

He was joined by singer and rapper Muki for two songs, and invited fans onstage as well to sing backup.

Fans showed every sign of happiness with the entire concert, raising their hands in the air whenever Lider asked, and readily singing along to nearly every refrain of his set list.

Lider was named Israeli Artist of the Year in 2005. He has released six solo albums that have gone gold or platinum, and composed music for the Israeli films “Yossi and Jagger,” “Walk on Water” and “The Bubble.”

He also served as a judge on music reality show “X-Factor,” where he was the mentor to Israel’s 2020 Eurovision contestant Eden Alene.