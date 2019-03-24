Prison guards stabbed, one seriously hurt as Hamas inmates riot

Hamas prisoners stabbed two guards at the Ketziot prison in southern Israel on Sunday, injuring one of them seriously, according to prison services.

The badly wounded guard sustained stab wounds to the neck, while the second, lightly hurt officer had a hand injury.

The guards were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Hebrew reports, the guards were attacked with improvised weapons fashioned into knives. The riot came as prisoners were being moved between cells.

Five prisoners were also injured and hospitalized after security forces quelled the riot.

The Israel Prison Service said the situation was under control.

The incident came a week after Hamas prisoners in the Ramon prison torched 14 beds, setting a fire in the wing.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. In that incident, prisoners were protesting restrictions on cellphone usage.