Protesters and police clash as Jewish terror probe suspects meet with lawyers

Clashes broke out Saturday evening between police and demonstrators rallying in support of five teens detained as part of a probe into Jewish terror, as lawyers for the first three suspects held as part of the investigation confirmed they had met with their clients for the first time since their arrest a week ago.

Under the banner of “Settlers also have basic rights,” hundreds of protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home to demonstrate against the detention of the suspects in a Jewish terror probe, details of which remain under gag order.

The mother of one of five teens arrested as part of the investigation addressed the crowd.

“From the day our son was arrested, we have been flooded with appeals of love and also great shock,” she said, according to the Ynet news site. “Prime minister, I am addressing you as a mother — this is happening on your watch, stop the injustice.”

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan claimed that the demonstration was attended by activists from across the political spectrum who believe the detention of suspects without access to legal representation, should not be permitted.

“We have come here to tell the prime minister and the justice minister that we live in a democratic state,” Dagan said. “I call upon the prime minister and cabinet ministers to intervene. We demand the right to an attorney and the prevention of torture like any other citizen.”

One person was arrested after scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police.

The protest came after police arrested two further suspects in a Jewish terror probe on Saturday evening, a right-wing legal aid organization said.

A spokesman for the Honenu legal aid group that is representing one of the teens said that police issued an order preventing the minors from meeting with an attorney. One of the teens was said to have been arrested in Jerusalem.

Police would not confirm that the suspects were being held.

At least one of the teens is a student at the same northern West Bank yeshiva high school attended by the other three suspects arrested Sunday for their involvement in the major security probe whose details have been gagged.

Thanks to a Thursday Lod District Court ruling, those three suspects met with their attorneys for the first time on Saturday evening.

Israeli law allows authorities to delay an attorney visit for a terrorism suspect by up to 21 days — subject to court appeal.

Meanwhile, leading national Zionist rabbi and former politician Haim Druckman released an exceptional video on Saturday in which he appealed to Netanyahu for the release of the suspects, saying that they are not terrorists and “should not be investigated in the cellars of the Shin Bet.”

On Sunday morning, a squad of Shin Bet agents and officers in the Yasam police SWAT unit raided a yeshiva in the northern West Bank and grabbed one student.

Shortly thereafter, a second student was arrested on his way to the religious institution. Hours later, a third teen was arrested in the central city of Modiin.

During one of the arrests, the Kan public broadcaster reported that agents in the Shin Bet security service uncovered an Israeli flag with a swastika drawn on it along with the phrase, “Death to Zionists.”

An official at the northern West Bank religious high school said that roughly 30 students were questioned by the Shin Bet in the weeks leading to the arrests.

Earlier this week, Itamar Ben Gvir, who is representing one of the suspects, slammed the conduct of Israeli authorities and claimed Shin Bet agents were likely torturing his client in detention in order to extract a false confession.

The attorney cited a report last week on the “Uvda” TV program that documented the security service’s alleged brutal tactics in its efforts to obtain admissions of guilt from Israeli suspects in a deadly July 2014 terror attack in the central West Bank Palestinian village of Duma, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were burned to death.