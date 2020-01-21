Renowned guitarist Steve Vai to play at February festival
search
home page
Riff roundtable

Renowned guitarist Steve Vai to play at February festival

The Grammy winner will offer a master class at the Red Sea Guitar Festival

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 11:34 am 0 Edit

Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.

Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Vai will offer a one-time master class at the Red Sea Guitar Festival on February 15, 2020 (Courtesy Larry DiMarzio)
Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Vai will offer a one-time master class at the Red Sea Guitar Festival on February 15, 2020 (Courtesy Larry DiMarzio)

Master guitarist Steve Vai will offer a master class at the upcoming Red Sea Guitar Festival, February 13 to 15, at locations around the southern beach city.

The class, called “Alien Guitar Secrets,” offers the opportunity for music students and guitar enthusiasts to hear the Grammy-winning guitarist discuss music theory, guitar technique and the music business.

He’ll also discuss methods to discover and unlock one’s personal musical identity.

Vai, 59, will share his rich experience as an independent musician and offer insights into being the best at one’s craft, something he has been perfecting since age 12.

He will also play a little, answer questions and jam with attendees during the class.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventim for the master class on Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m., Isrohall Hotel, and for all other events during the Guitar Festival.

read more:
comments