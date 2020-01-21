Renowned guitarist Steve Vai to play at February festival
The Grammy winner will offer a master class at the Red Sea Guitar Festival
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
Master guitarist Steve Vai will offer a master class at the upcoming Red Sea Guitar Festival, February 13 to 15, at locations around the southern beach city.
The class, called “Alien Guitar Secrets,” offers the opportunity for music students and guitar enthusiasts to hear the Grammy-winning guitarist discuss music theory, guitar technique and the music business.
He’ll also discuss methods to discover and unlock one’s personal musical identity.
Vai, 59, will share his rich experience as an independent musician and offer insights into being the best at one’s craft, something he has been perfecting since age 12.
He will also play a little, answer questions and jam with attendees during the class.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventim for the master class on Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m., Isrohall Hotel, and for all other events during the Guitar Festival.
