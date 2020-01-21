Renowned guitarist Steve Vai to play at February festival

Master guitarist Steve Vai will offer a master class at the upcoming Red Sea Guitar Festival, February 13 to 15, at locations around the southern beach city.

The class, called “Alien Guitar Secrets,” offers the opportunity for music students and guitar enthusiasts to hear the Grammy-winning guitarist discuss music theory, guitar technique and the music business.

He’ll also discuss methods to discover and unlock one’s personal musical identity.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Vai, 59, will share his rich experience as an independent musician and offer insights into being the best at one’s craft, something he has been perfecting since age 12.

He will also play a little, answer questions and jam with attendees during the class.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventim for the master class on Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m., Isrohall Hotel, and for all other events during the Guitar Festival.