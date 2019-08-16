Rocket sirens wail, explosions heard in southern Israel near Gaza border

Rocket sirens wailed in southern Israel on Friday evening near the Gaza border and local residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF said it was investigating.

The sirens sounded in the town of Sderot, and in the communities of Or Haner, Nir Am, Erez and Gevim.

The sirens come after several thousand Palestinians joined protests on the Gaza Strip border Friday, with several hundred rioting and throwing stones and explosive devices at Israeli troops.

Soldiers responded with tear gas and occasional live fire. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 16 Palestinians had been injured.